Monday, November 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gujarat: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express bearing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Surat; windows damaged

Gujarat: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express bearing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Surat; windows damaged

Gujarat: The compartment of Vande Bharat Express in which AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling to Surat was stone-pelted by some unidentified men.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2022 23:25 IST
Owaisi's compartment reportedly attacked
Image Source : @WARISPATHAN/TWITTER Owaisi's compartment reportedly attacked

Some unidentified men on Monday pelted stones on a compartment of Vande Bharat Express in which AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat to attend a poll meeting in election-bound Gujarat.

AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan tweeted with the picture of broken window of the train and Owaisi informing that the compartment in which Owaisi was traveling was attacked by stones. 

In past also Owaisi was attacked during an election campaign. He was attacked by unidentified men who fired bullet shots while he was returning to Delhi from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh on February 3. Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News