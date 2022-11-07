Gujarat: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express bearing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Surat; windows damaged

Follow us on Image Source : @WARISPATHAN/TWITTER Owaisi's compartment reportedly attacked

Some unidentified men on Monday pelted stones on a compartment of Vande Bharat Express in which AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat to attend a poll meeting in election-bound Gujarat.

AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan tweeted with the picture of broken window of the train and Owaisi informing that the compartment in which Owaisi was traveling was attacked by stones.

In past also Owaisi was attacked during an election campaign. He was attacked by unidentified men who fired bullet shots while he was returning to Delhi from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh on February 3. Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place.

