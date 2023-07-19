Vaishno Devi yatra on new track suspended in view of landslide as Katra receives record rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB The chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended till further orders

Vaishno Devi route: Amid the heavy downpour in Jammu and Kashmir, the new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been closed for pilgrims in view of the landslide threat. According to the information received, Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district received the heaviest rainfall in the past 43 years. "This is the heaviest rainfall since 1980. On July 31, 2019, Katra received 292.4 mm of rain," an official of the weather department said.

Owing to the inclement weather, the chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended till further orders. Meanwhile, officials said the pilgrims can reach the shrine atop Trikuta Hills using the old track.

Old route to continue

"Yatra has been suspended on the new track due to the threat of landslides. However, the yatra is going on the old track," CEO of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, received 315.4 mm of rain in 24 hours.

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Meanwhile, traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as heavy rains lashed wide parts of the Jammu region overnight. Authorities have also ordered the closure of schools in Doda and Kishtwar districts. The decision was taken for the safety of the students as the water level in Chenab River and its tributaries is on the rise amid continuous rainfall, they said.

Rain lashes Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rains lashed wide parts of the Jammu division overnight, triggering mudslides and landslides at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, forcing authorities to suspend traffic, the officials said. “The highway is still blocked and people are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed,” a traffic department official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

