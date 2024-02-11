4 IAS, 7 PCS officials transferred in Uttarakhand amid Haldwani violence | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

In a major administrative reshuffle in Uttarakhand, four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials and seven Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officials were transferred on Saturday. PCS officer Mahavir Singh Chauhan took charge as the Additional Secretary Disaster Management while Abhishek Tripathi became the Chief Development Officer Tehri Garhwal.

Meanwhile, Jai Bharat Singh took charge as the Additional District Magistrate, Dehradun. Similarly, Chandra Singh Imlal became Additional Commissioner Sugarcane Kashipur.

Image Source : INDIA TVIAS officers transferred

Image Source : INDIA TV7 PCS officers transferred

Vivek Prakash was made the responsibility of Additional District Magistrate Chamoli, Pankaj Upadhyay was given the responsibility of Additional District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar, Ravindra Kumar was made Deputy Collector Udham Singh Nagar.

ISS officer Anand Vardhan was given the responsibility of Additional Chief Secretary Personnel, RK Sudhanshu was given the responsibility of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shailesh Bagauli was given the responsibility of Secretary Home and Karga and Sachin Kurve was given the responsibility of Secretary Revenue.

Earlier on January 30, the Uttarakhand government had transferred 6 IAS and 12 PCS officers.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: 46 IPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in state | Check list

ALSO READ | Major administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, DMs of eight districts changed | See list here