Chhattisgarh: 46 IPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in state | Check list

The Police Department in Chhattisgarh witnessed a major reshuffling in the state. As many as 46 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred late on Thursday night. According to the list, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of many districts including the capital Raipur have been changed. Several Inspector General of Police (IG) were also switched

According to the order issued, IPS Santosh Singh of 2011 batch has been given the command of Raipur SP. Whereas, Raipur SSP, Prashant Aggarwal has been sent to Bastar. Meanwhile, IPS Dr. Anand Chhabra, Ajay Kumar Yadav, Badri Narayan Meena have been posted as IGs at Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur.

Ratan Lal Dangi has been relieved of the additional charge of Raipur IG and will be replaced by Amresh Mishra, who returned from the Center on deputation, will now take over this responsibility. Sanjeev Shukla will now be the new IG of Bilaspur.

IPS officers of these districts were changed

After the formation of the new BJP government in the state, the state government has transferred 46 IPS officers in a major surgery in the police department. Dipanshu Kabra's services have been withdrawn from the Transport Department and he has been given the responsibility of Additional Director General of Police, Police Headquarters, Raipur.

Superintendent of Police Jashpur D. Ravi Shankar has now been made Additional Transport Commissioner. MR Ahire got Surajpur, Deepak Jha got Rajnandgaon, Indira Kalyan Alesela got Kanker, Ashutosh Singh got Mahasamund, Vivek Shukla got Janjgir Champa, Shashi Mohan Singh got Jashpur, Vijay Aggarwal got Surguja, Ramkrishna Sahu got Bemetara, Jitendra Shukla got Durg, Divyang.

Patel has been made the SP of Raigarh district. Whereas Shalabh Sinha got the responsibility of Jagdalpur, Bhavna Gupta got Gaurela Pendra Marwahi, Suraj Singh got Korea, Siddharth Tiwari got Korba, Jitendra Yadav got Bijapur, Anjaneya Varshney got Dhamtari, Ankita Sharma got Sakti, Rajnesh Singh got Bilaspur and Sarju Ram Bhagat got Balod district.

