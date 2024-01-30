Major administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, DMs of eight districts changed | See list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has transferred and posted 19 IAS officers including changing District Magistrates (DMs) of eight districts. The state government made a late-night decision on Monday to transfer 19 IAS officers. Some of these officers had been serving in the same positions for three years. These transfers were made following instructions from the Election Commission.

DMs of eight districts changed

As per the notification issued, there have been changes in the District Magistrates (DMs) of eight districts.

Joginder Singh, Vice Chairman of Bareilly Development Authority, has been appointed as the DM of Pilibhit. RK Singh, the DM of Ghaziabad, has been appointed as the DM of Kanpur Nagar. Inder Vikram Singh, the DM of Aligarh, has been appointed as the DM of Ghaziabad. Vishakh, the DM of Kanpur city, has been appointed as the DM of Aligarh.

Additionally, Rampur DM Ravindra Kumar Mander has been reassigned as the DM of Jaunpur. On the other hand, Farrukhabad DM Sanjay Kumar Singh I has been appointed as the new DM of Rampur. It's noteworthy that the DMs of Ghaziabad and Rampur had held their respective positions for three years. Consequently, their transfers were mandated by the Election Commission.

These officers were also transferred

In addition to these changes, Agra's Chief Development Officer, Manikanandan A, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Bareilly Development Authority. Meanwhile, Jaunpur District Magistrate Nuj Jha has been assigned the role of Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) at the State Election Commission. Divyanshu Patel, who previously served as Special Secretary in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, has been appointed as the Municipal Commissioner of Moradabad.

Nisha Anand, who was previously posted in the Labor Department, has been appointed as the District Magistrate of Amethi. Furthermore, State Property Officer VK Singh has been designated as the District Magistrate of Farrukhabad.

