UP: Man uses objectionable language for ‘Sanatani Muslim’ woman marching on foot to Ayodhya, arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing objectionable remarks to a Muslim woman who was on a foot march from Mumbai to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the police said on Saturday (January 27). The woman was identified as Shabnam Shaikh, who calls herself Sanatani Muslim, while the accused as Arshad. The incident took place in Amethi when the burqa-clad woman was on her way to the holy town, they added. While passing through the Jagdishpur police station area of Amethi, a local resident named Arshad approached her in his car and asked her to not go to Ayodhya wearing a burqa, police said.

Shabnam and those accompanying her on the journey alleged that Arshad also said objectionable things to her.

What did the police say?

Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Singh said that the accused was arrested and his car was seized. "Further action is being taken against Arshad for his act," he added.

What did the woman say?

Detailing her devotion for Lord Ram, Shabnam said that she has been participating in all Hindu festivals since childhood and has faith in Lord Ram.

“I have faith in Lord Ram since childhood because I call myself an Indian Sanatani Muslim. The area where I live in Mumbai has a majority of Hindus. I have grown up among them since childhood. I have participated in all the Hindu festivals,” she said while talking to the media.

"The country is run by the Constitution and not by Fatwa. If any Maulana has any problem with me, he can talk to me directly. I am ready to answer them," she added.

Earlier, she was warmly welcomed by the devotees of Lord Ram in Raniganj the Amethi district. They showered flowers on her and raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

