Uttarakhand: Grandmother fights off leopard in Tehri, saves 4-year-old granddaughters

Uttarakhand: A 58-year-old grandmother heroically saved her two granddaughters during a leopard attack in Aabki village of Tehri district. As per the reports, the leopard attacked the two 4-year-old kids on Wednesday night when Chandrama Devi with her granddaughters was present in the veranda of the house.

Devi encountered leopard attack

A few locals informed that the grandmother (Devi) dauntlessly encountered the wild animal attack and protected her granddaughters. She pulled her grandkids back and shielded them but the leopard attacked Devi and tried to drag her away. According to the village head Shivraj Ramola, the Devi's family rushed to the site as soon as they hear them screaming and scared the leopard away. In the leopard attack, Devi suffered injuries.

Devi was rushed to the nearby medical centre

Following this, Devi was rushed to the nearby medical centre. Initially, she received first-aid. Later, she was referred to another medical facility, Himalayan Hospital in Dehradun.

As per a report of TOI, Devi is currently receiving treatment at the Himalayan Hospital. The hospital professionals informed that she sustained a few injuries on her face. Fortunately, the injuries are not life-threatening. Her condition is said to be stable now and was examined by a plastic surgeon. She received seven-eight stitches on her face and is expected to be discharged soon.

