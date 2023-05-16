Leopard's swift return to freedom captured in heartwarming viral video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Leopard rescued and released into wild by forest dept.

Trending News: Sometimes animals find themselves in difficult situations and need help from humans. The internet is filled with videos that show how forest officials go above and beyond to ensure that injured or helpless animals receive proper care. One such video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, depicting the release of a leopard back into the wild.

The heartwarming video, captured at night, shows the forest department officials setting the leopard free. In a matter of seconds, the leopard leaps into freedom and disappears from sight. The caption accompanying the video states, "That leopard was in a hurry. It was successfully rescued and released into the wild without any problems. Our teams accomplished this last night. Working in the forest is a 24/7 job." The post has gained 40k views and received numerous reactions. Netizens were delighted by the video, expressing their love with heart emojis.

Many expressed their anticipation for a future where animals will no longer be held in captivity, while others thanked the forest department for their dedicated efforts. Many also inquired about the location in India. A Twitter user wrote, "I love how dedicated and passionate the forest officials are in their work!" Another person remarked, "It's not easy, especially at night." IFS officer Saket Badola commented, "Well done. There's nothing better than releasing a wild animal back into its natural habitat. Kudos to the team." A fourth individual shared, "I have immense respect for the Forest Department. They are the true heroes of nature, rescuing and saving precious gems of Mother Nature. Hats off!" And a fifth added, "It's not easy, especially at night."

