Leopard attacks stray dog as man sleeps nearby just inches away in Pune. Watch

Trending News: A remarkable incident took place in Pune district, Maharashtra, where a man had a miraculous escape when a leopard entered his sleeping area along a national highway. The astonishing event was captured in a video that is now circulating on various social media platforms. In the footage, we witness a leopard cautiously approaching a slumbering stray dog near the man. Unaware of the imminent danger, the man wakes up upon hearing the dog's cries.

The video was shared on Twitter by Neha Panchamiya and has amassed 194k views. The clip depicts a man resting on a charpoy while the dog sleeps on the ground nearby. Slowly emerging from under a truck, the leopard seizes the dog in its mouth and swiftly carries it away, leaving the man startled as he witnesses the incident unfold.

Netizens expressed their astonishment and shared their thoughts on the incident. A user commented, "This seems to be a norm for this guy!" Another user wrote, "I think he didn't understand what happened." While the man's muted reaction initially brought amusement, it is unimaginable to comprehend the shock he must have felt once he realized the close encounter he had just experienced.

Watch the viral video here:

Panchamiya, upon sharing the video, remarked on the reasons why leopards venture into agricultural landscapes in western Maharashtra, highlighting the availability of safe shelter in dense sugarcane fields and banana plantations, as well as free-roaming dogs serving as a common source of food. She further emphasized that the leopard in the video was well aware of its objective.

