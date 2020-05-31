Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, cabinet members under quarantine after minister tested COVID-19 positive

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat placed under home quarantine

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat along with members of his Cabinet were placed in home quarantine on Sunday, after minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for coronavirus. Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik said that all the cabinet ministers who attended the meeting with Satpal Maharaj on May 29 have been placed under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Satpal Maharaj who, along with five family members. tested positive for COVID-19 has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. His wife and former State Cabinet Member Amrita Rawat was already admitted in the morning. Apart from that, 17 staff also has contracted the infection.

Madan Kaushik said, "Members of the Cabinet will follow the advice given by the State Health Department according to the guidelines laid down by Centre."

