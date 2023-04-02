Uttarakhand: Bus falls into gorge after losing control on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, 2 died, others injured

Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Uttarakhand: A bus after losing control fells off the gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road on Sunday. Two deaths have been reported in the accident.

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) Updated on: April 02, 2023 16:23 IST
Uttrakhand: A bus after losing control fell into a ditch on Sunday on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road claiming two lives. All the passengers were injured in the accident and ad per the information provided by the Mussoorie police, two girls died in the road accident. According to police, the accident occurred near the ITBP camp. The injured were pulled out of the 70-metre deep gorge and rushed to a hospital where the condition of three is said to be serious. The accident took place apparently after the brakes of the bus failed, police said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the accident and asked officials to make all arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

'Many feared injured after a roadways bus lost control and fell off the gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Rescue operation underway. Police, fire service team & ambulance on the spot' reads a tweet from ANI. 

'22 people, including the driver, were in the bus that fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. All the passengers were injured in the accident & were rescued, condition of three of them is serious,' informs Mussoorie police.

Mussoorie police further said that 'two girls dead in a bus accident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. Treatment of all the other injured is going on in the hospital.' ''26 people were rescued from a gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun highway by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel when a state transport bus rolled down 150 ft after losing control near JP bend. All the rescued were shifted to hospitals," informs ITBP. 

