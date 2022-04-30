Uttar Pradesh: 12 wagons of goods train carrying coal derails in Etawah; route services hit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ ANI Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said 12 bogies of the train were derailed and the coal got scattered around the tracks.

Atleast 12 wagons of freight train carrying coal towards Delhi was derailed on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between Barthana and Ekdil stations in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Saturday. The Kanpur- Tundla train route services had been affected due to this incident, officials said.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the incident took place at 11.10 am while the station is located about 30 km east of Etawah.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said 12 bogies of the train were derailed and the coal got scattered around the tracks. No loss of life was reported, officials said, adding the railway's Kanpur-Tundla route has been closed following the derailment.

Earlier, the Central government had announced that 657 passenger, mail, and express trains would be canceled to ensure priority routes for coal wagons and faster turnaround.

Meanwhile, India's peak power demand met the highest supply in a day touched the all-time high of 204.65 GW amid ongoing heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the country increasing demand for electricity.

