Uttar Pradesh: Two-year-old girl goes missing from Mathura railway station, case filed

Two-year-old girl goes missing from Mahura railway station.

A two-year-old girl went missing from the Mathura railway station on Tuesday. A case has been registered in this connection with the incident and the search is on for the child, the police said. Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmad said a woman, Phoolwati, along with her family members, reached the Mathura railway station from Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

The woman was travelling to Bathinda in Punjab for work prospects. The woman and her family members had a heated argument among themselves at the railway station. At that time, her two-year-old daughter went missing, said the SP.

Though the woman's family members went to Bhatinda to take her with them, she refused. Phoolwati went to her home in Bharatpur thinking that other family members might have taken her daughter along with them. She later realized that her daughter was missing. She came to Mathura on Sunday and filed a missing report of her daughter, the police officer said.

After preliminary investigation, Phoolwati's family was called back from Bathinda, the SP said. The pictures of the girl were taken from the CCTV footage and distributed for information. Special police teams were also informed about the incident.

