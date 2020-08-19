UP: Students seen without masks as private school conducts classes amid COVID-19

Image Source : ANI Private school in UP's Jalaun conducts classes amid COVID-19

A private school in Jalaun conducted classes by calling students to the school amid COVID-19. The students were seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms. Premchand, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) said that strict action will be taken against the manager and principal of the school.

"No instructions have been issued by the government or the district administration to reopen schools. Strict action will be taken against the manager and principal," he said.

Educational institutions across the country are closed since March when the first lockdown was announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported its worst single-day spike of 70 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,585, a senior official said.

Additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of those who have been discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 1,09,607.

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,62,434 with 4,218 fresh cases in 24 hours. The state has 50,242 cases of active infection, he said.

Prasad said there are 25,008 people who have opted for home isolation while 1,719 are taking treatment in private facilities and another 283 in others.

He said the government has issued an advertisement, urging private doctors to contribute to the "war against pandemic" by serving in L2 and L3 hospitals.

The government will give honorarium and insurance cover among other facilities to those coming forward for it, he said.

He said special arrangements are being made for the coming session of the state legislature by setting up testing facilities for the legislators and their associates.

The government has also issued a separate phone number to facilitate those who are facing problems in getting themselves admitted to hospitals, he added.

Also Read | Serum Institute working to raise Rs 7,500 crore for coronavirus vaccine development

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage