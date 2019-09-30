'UP is not Kashmir': Jitin Prasada fumes after detention

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Jitin Prasada has hit out at the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh governmnet, comparing it with strife-torn Kashmir.

Prasada tweeted, "UP is no Kashmir. Yet today, I am in preventive custody for simply wanting to highlight the plight of the Shahjahnpur rape victim. This BJP govt has no qualms in quashing an individual's fundamental rights!"

Later, in an audio message, Prasada said: "Congress today wanted to hold a march to highlight the plight of the Shahjahanpur rape victim but the local administration is not allowing it. Tell me how this is not a violation of law. It's unfortunate."

The former Union Minister was on Monday placed under house arrest as he planned a 'padyatra' to show solidarity and seek justice for the Shahjahanpur victim.

Congress MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu was also detained ahead of the march.

Reports suggest, as much as 80 Congress workers who were protesting in front of their party office were also placed under detention.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi threw her weight behind Prasada.

"The UP BJP government wants to suppress the voice seeking justice for the daughter of Shahjahanpur. The padyatra is being stopped. Our workers and leaders are being arrested. What is there to be afraid of?" Priyanka tweeted.

The Congress was slated to take out the three-day 180-km march padyatra (march) from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow on Monday.

The march was to highlight the case of the law student who had accused former BJP Minister Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct but was herself arrested on charges of extortion.