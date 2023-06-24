US President gifts special t-shirt to PM Modi with his 'AI-America, India' quote on it | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI US President Joe Biden gifts special t-shirt to PM Modi with his 'AI' quote printed on it.

In a bonhomie moment for PM Modi and Joe Biden, the US President gifted a special t-shirt to Prime Minister Modi with his 'AI' quote printed on it.

The Prime Minister during his address to the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday said that apart from AI - Artificial Intelligence, another AI has seen momentous development which is America and India.

"In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI- Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there has been even more momentous development in another AI- America and India,” PM Modi had said during his address to the US Congress.

US President Joe Biden presented the t-shirt to Prime Minister Modi during the CEOs meeting in the White House.

