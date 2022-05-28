Saturday, May 28, 2022
     
  4. UP, brace yourselves for rains! IMD predicts thunderstorms for THESE areas in next 2 hrs

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that several areas in Uttar Pradesh will witness thunderstorms accompanied by moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds within the next two hours on Saturday. 

The areas that could receive rainfall are - Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, and Daurala in Uttar Pradesh. 

The IMD also said that partly cloudy sky, thunderstorms, and light showers are expected over Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram regions in the next two days as well.

 

The weather office also has forecast scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during the next four days. It also said isolated rainfall over Uttarakhand, north Punjab, north Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan was likely during the next two to three days.

