UP CM Yogi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flag off flight connecting Ayodhya to Kolkata, Bengaluru

Lucknow: Days ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Kolkata and Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.

'Uttar Pradesh touched new heights of development'

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has touched new heights of development. "Uttar Pradesh is a state that ensures India's progress. We celebrated Diwali in November last year. Meanwhile, the people of my state (Madhya Pradesh) also celebrated Diwali on December 3 after the Assembly poll results were declared. Now, we will celebrate another Diwali on January 22," he said.

Four international airports in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister who joined the inauguration event through video conference from Lucknow received the boarding pass for the first flight between Kolkata and Ayodhya.

In his address via video-conferencing, CM Yogi said, "The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22 and the entire country is excited about the event. "People are eagerly planning to visit Ayodhya. Four or five years ago, nobody could have thought that an airport would be built in Ayodhya. However, this is a reality now."

The Chief Minister pointed out that in the last nine years along with new airports, four international airports have come up in the state. "With four international airports, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an important state with air connectivity. The prime minister inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya on December 30. After flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a flight service connecting Ayodhya and Kolkata has also started from today," he said.

Air Indi Express on new flights

The airline expressed gratitude to Scindia and the Chief Minister for their and encouragement. "#DilYePukare, ab #SaryuKinare! ☀️ We are proud to have started our inaugural direct flights to Ayodhya from @aaikolairport and @BLRAirport today, along with our daily direct flights from @DelhiAirport. Thank you @MoCA_GoI, @JM_Scindia and @CMOfficeUP for the support and encouragement! Indulge in Gourmair Hot Meals, relax in our plush comfy seats, and enjoy exclusive rewards as a Tata NeuPass member. Book now on http://airindiaexpress.com or our mobile app. #FlyAsYouAre," the airline said in a post on X.

Earlier, an airport official said that routine flights at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will begin and the number of flights at the airport will increase as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2023, inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. The state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building has an area of 6,500 square metres and is equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram.

'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

(With agencies input)

