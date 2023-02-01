Union Budget 2023: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat calls budget a visionary document for 'developed India'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Budget 2023: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and called it a foundation stone for the "developed India".

While speaking exclusively to India TV following the budget, he criticised the Opposition leader for calling it misleading and election centric. Notably, earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the budget both "misleading" and "election centric" and accused FM Sitharam of skipping the main questions on inflation and unemployment.

"Congress is always on election mode"

Slamming the Opposition leaders, he said that the earlier regime had revealed their strategies for framing the budget when they were in power. According to him, the grand old party was always in "election mode" and evaded the long-term aspirations of common people.

The Union Minister also appreciated the finance minister for tackling all grievances during the COVID-19 pandemic and added she has laid the foundation stone for a "developed India".

Congress stand on budget

Sitharaman, who presented the union budget for the financial year 2023-24, is considered the most crucial amid the fact that the country is scheduled to hold the General elections next year. Also, at least five states including Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland, are scheduled to hold elections in the coming months.

Recalling the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Kharge said that the budget did not even mention how it would fulfil the aspirations of 16 crore unemployed youths. Notably, he was pointing fingers at the promise made by PM Modi wherein he assured to provide two crore employment to youths every year.

No plans for MGNREGA

The Congress also underscored that the latest budget has also missed its further plans on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)-- an Indian labour law and social security measure that aims to guarantee the 'right to work'. He noted that the scheme is very crucial as it guarantees employment in far-flung areas of the country.

"Budget was presented by Modi govt keeping in view the upcoming Assembly polls in three-four states. There's nothing in the budget for poor people and to control inflation," he said while speaking to the news agency ANI on Wednesday. "No steps for jobs, to fill govt vacancies and MNREGA," added Kharge.

