Udaipur tailor beheading case LIVE: Section 144 imposed across Rajasthan for one month; probe teams in action

Udaipur tailor beheading: A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered at a shop and the crime was filmed by the assailants in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday. The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. The two accused had reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon. One of the assailants attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The incident has sparked outrage across Rajasthan, with locals demanding strict action against the culprits. Two accused, identified as Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar were arrested from the Rajsamand area of the state later on Tuesday. Police said both are residents of Surajpole, Udaipur.