  4. Udaipur tailor beheading case LIVE: Section 144 imposed across Rajasthan for one month; probe teams in action
Udaipur tailor beheading case LIVE: Section 144 imposed across Rajasthan for one month; probe teams in action

Two men with a cleaver killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur city’s Dhan Mandi area and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew. Both the accused have been arrested.

Vani Mehrotra Written by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2022 7:48 IST
Udaipur tailor beheading, Prophet remarks row
Image Source : PTI

Udaipur: Police personnel interact with locals after the murder of Kanhaiya Lal

Udaipur tailor beheading: A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered at a shop and the crime was filmed by the assailants in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday. The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. The two accused had reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon. One of the assailants attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The incident has sparked outrage across Rajasthan, with locals demanding strict action against the culprits. Two accused, identified as Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar were arrested from the Rajsamand area of the state later on Tuesday. Police said both are residents of Surajpole, Udaipur.

Live updates : Udaipur tailor beheading case

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    ASI suspended for negligence

    ASI Bhanwar Lal posted at Dhan Mandi police station has been suspended for negligence at that time, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Hinglaj Dan said.

    It is alleged that the ASI did not pay heed to the concern raised by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the threat calls that he was receiving, he said.

    The ADG said that those who had come to mediate are also being interrogated.

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Vasundhara Raje blames Rajasthan Govt's appeasement policy

    Criticizing the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the beheading incident in Udaipur, former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday said the Ashok Gehlot government's policies of incitement and appeasement led to communal violence in the state.

    "With the brutal murder of innocent youth in Udaipur, it has become clear that due to the instigation and appeasement of the state government, the morale of the criminals is high. Due to this policy of the state government, a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state. Those people and organizations behind this incident should be exposed and arrested immediately," Raje said.

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan govt forms SIT

    After a man was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in Udaipur, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

    The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Owaisi condemns Rajasthan's beheading incident

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Case was filed against victim Kanhaiya Lal on June 10

    On June 10, a case was filed against victim Kanhaiya Lal for propagating objectionable remarks made against (Prophet) Muhammad. He was arrested and was bailed out... On June 15, he complained of death threat, police took action and called the concerned party threatening him: ADG(L&O), Jaipur

    On June 15, the matter was resolved between both parties (Kanhaiya Lal &concerned people from the Muslim community)threatening him. They reached a compromise in writing that the misunderstanding has been cleared. We'll now probe concerned people on why the matter escalated: HS Ghumariya, ADG (L&O)

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Section 144 imposed across Rajasthan

    Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma has confirmed section 144 has been imposed in the entire state of Rajasthan for the next one month. 

    "Shanti March has been cancelled. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Leaves of police personnel cancelled & they have been asked to report back. They are being deployed in law & order duty," said Sharma. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemns Udaipur killing incident

    India Tv - Udaipur tailor beheading case LIVE Updates

    Image Source : ANI

    Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemns Udaipur killing incident

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Anurag Thakur tweets on Udaipur tailor killing

  • Jun 29, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Udaipur Divisional Commissioner appeals for calm

    We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace... The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs: Rajendra Bhatt, Divisional Commissioner, Udaipur

