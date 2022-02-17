Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter down? Users complain of outage after 'try again' pops up on screen

Microblogging site Twitter on Thursday night was down for some time, claimed several users who received messages like 'something went wrong' and 'try again' on the screen as they tried to navigate through the site or its mobile application.

While some users had a problem tweeting, others couldn't load comments on an existing tweet. Even Twitter Support's official handle had a problem loading on screen.

Here's how users reacted to the outage:

The outage was first reported through downdetector, a platform that provides the realtime overview of issues and outages with all kinds of services.

This is not the first time that the social media giant has reported problems of outage. Last Friday, Twitter had said they fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

Apologising for the interruption, Twitter Inc tweeted from its official support handle that things should be "back to normal now".

