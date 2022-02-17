Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Twitter down? Users complain of outage after 'try again' pops up on screen

Twitter down? Users complain of outage after 'try again' pops up on screen

This is not the first time that the social media giant has reported problems of outage.Earlier too, Twitter had said they fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2022 22:40 IST
twitter down
Image Source : AP

Twitter down? Users complain of outage after 'try again' pops up on screen

Microblogging site Twitter on Thursday night was down for some time, claimed several users who received messages like 'something went wrong' and 'try again' on the screen as they tried to navigate through the site or its mobile application.

While some users had a problem tweeting, others couldn't load comments on an existing tweet. Even Twitter Support's official handle had a problem loading on screen.

India Tv - twitter down

Image Source : FILE

Twitter Support's Twitter handle also couldn't load due to the outage.

Here's how users reacted to the outage:

The outage was first reported through downdetector, a platform that provides the realtime overview of issues and outages with all kinds of services. 

This is not the first time that the social media giant has reported problems of outage. Last Friday, Twitter had said they fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

Apologising for the interruption, Twitter Inc tweeted from its official support handle that things should be "back to normal now".

Also Read: Twitter down: Netizens' complaint of being logged out of accounts invite memes; 'I got banned'

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News