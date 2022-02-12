Twitter down: Netizens' complaining of being logged out of accounts invite memes; 'I thought I got banned'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netizens' complaining of being logged out of Twitter accounts invite memes

Microblogging site Twitter reported a global outage on Friday, with people complaining that new tweets are not loading. For some users, Twitter went down completely as they were unable to log in to their accounts or post new tweets. Also, for some users, their Twitter accounts got automatically logged off. The outage was reported in many Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, among others.

Although the social media giant said they fixed the technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading more tweets and posting new ones, but by that time the netizens had already flooded the site with memes and funny posts, thinking they have been banned from the social networking site.

Twitter support responded, "We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!"