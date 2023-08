Follow us on Image Source : ANI 1.3 kg heroin valued at Rs 10 crore seized

Tripura Police on Monday seized 1.3 kg heroin valued at Rs 10 crore at Churaibari checkpoint and arrested three drug peddlers.

"Acting on secret information, we laid a checkpoint at Churaibari in the north Tripura district and intercepted the vehicle and recovered 1.3 kg of heroin, which was kept in soap cases," said Bhanupada Chakraborty, SP, North Tripura.

