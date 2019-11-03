Delhi HC orders inquiry into Tis Hazari Court scuffle between lawyers and Police

Image Source : INDIA TV A major scuffle had broken out at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Saturday (November 3)

The Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry into the major scuffle that broke out between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court. The High Court said that the inquiry will be carried out by retired HC judge SP Garg. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) will assist Judge SP Garg in the inquiry. The Court has directed that the inquiry should be completed within 6 weeks.

Additionally, Delhi HC has issued the following directions

The court directed Delhi Police Commissioner to record statements of lawyers who were injured in the scuffle.

The Delhi High Court directed Delhi Government as well and has directed it to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured advocates. Delhi Government is also to provide a lump sump ex gratia amount of 50,000 to Advocate Vijay Verma, and of Rs 15,000 and 10,000 to other two injured advocates. More compensation will be provided if the need arises.

Delhi HC has ordered a suspension of ASI Pawan and ASI Kanta of Delhi Police. It is alleged that both of these policemen were involved in the initial quarrel over parking space that flared up into a major scuffle.

Court has ordered a transfer of Additional DCP Harinder Singh and Special CP Sanjay Singh during the pendency of the probe.

Delhi HC has prohibited Delhi Police from taking coercive action against lawyers.

Lawyers and police clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses. The injured included Additional Commissioner of Police (North District) Harinder Kumar, SHOs of Kotwali and civil lines, and the operator of deputy commissioner of police (north), police said. Lawyers alleged that four of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but the police denied that it had opened fire.



