Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Time has come to punish 'tukde-tukde' gang for disturbing peace: Amit Shah in Delhi

Time has come to punish 'tukde-tukde' gang for disturbing peace: Amit Shah in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah has hit out at Congress party under whose influence the 'tukde-tukde' gang carried out violent protest and asked the people of Delhi that time has come to punish them, indirectly referring to the forthcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2019 15:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at an event in Delhi
Image Source : ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at an event in Delhi

Accusing the Congress party under whose influence the 'tukde-tukde' gang indulged in violent clashes in the national capital during anti-CAA and NRC protests, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of Delhi that time has come to punish them for disturbing peace in Delhi. The people of Delhi must punish them, Amit Shah said while indirectly referring to the forthcoming assembly elections that are due in February next year.

Slamming the opposition to instigate people and spreading fake news on the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, Amit Shah said when the bill was discussed in the Parliament, nobody was ready to speak... but were now spreading fake information, lies to misguide the people of Delhi.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing an event in Delhi, days after violent protests had erupted in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the opposition continues to take out protest rallies against CAA and NRC across the country.

On December 29, a protest rally against CAA, NRC and NPR will take place in Bihar Kishanganj in which AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi will also be present.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took out a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, in Kolkata. During the rally, Bengal Chief Minister said, "I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way."

ALSO READSolar Eclipse 2019: Last Surya Grahan of year turned Sun into 'ring of fire'

ALSO READ: Election Commission likely to announce dates for Delhi Assembly polls today

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News