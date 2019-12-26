Time has come to punish 'tukde-tukde' gang for disturbing peace: Amit Shah in Delhi

Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at an event in Delhi

Accusing the Congress party under whose influence the 'tukde-tukde' gang indulged in violent clashes in the national capital during anti-CAA and NRC protests, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of Delhi that time has come to punish them for disturbing peace in Delhi. The people of Delhi must punish them, Amit Shah said while indirectly referring to the forthcoming assembly elections that are due in February next year.

Slamming the opposition to instigate people and spreading fake news on the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, Amit Shah said when the bill was discussed in the Parliament, nobody was ready to speak... but were now spreading fake information, lies to misguide the people of Delhi.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing an event in Delhi, days after violent protests had erupted in the national capital.

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/3qJKEHlE9h — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the opposition continues to take out protest rallies against CAA and NRC across the country.

On December 29, a protest rally against CAA, NRC and NPR will take place in Bihar Kishanganj in which AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi will also be present.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took out a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, in Kolkata. During the rally, Bengal Chief Minister said, "I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way."

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2019: Last Surya Grahan of year turned Sun into 'ring of fire'

ALSO READ: Election Commission likely to announce dates for Delhi Assembly polls today