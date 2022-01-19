Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone during checking: Here's what happened next

In a never-heard-before incident, an inmate at Delhi's Tihar Jail swallowed a mobile phone to hide it from prison authorities during a checking drive. Doctors had later removed the phone by performing an endoscopy of the prisoner's stomach.

The incident took place on January 5 when a prisoner swallowed a phone when there was checking in his barrack. However, he later told jail officials about it after developing extreme abdomen pain.

He was first taken to DDU Hospital and then to JB Pant Hospital where he was admitted for a week. Doctors then performed endoscopy to pull out the 7 cm long mobile phone from the prisoner's stomach through his mouth.

In November last year, three mobile jammer were installed in the Tihar Jail premises to block the usage of mobile phones by the inmates.

The jammers were installed after Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested five jail officials in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

During investigation of the case, it was revealed that Sukesh was running his racket from inside the jail operating through mobile phone with the help of these officials.

