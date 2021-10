Follow us on Image Source : ANI Three women run over by speeding truck near farmers' protest site in Haryana

Three women were killed when a speeding truck ran over them near the farmers' protest site in Haryana's Jhajjar, news agency ANI reported. The women were reportedly sitting on the divider, waiting for an auto-rickshaw when the truck hit them.

The driver of the truck ran away from the accident scene. While two of the women died on the spot, one died in the hospital.

According to police, the women belonged to Mansa district in Punjab.

Latest India News