Thiruvananthapuram Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024: Thiruvananthapuram is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The state has 20 parliamentary seats. The Thiruvananthapuram seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Kazhakootam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam and Neyyattinkara. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency since 2009. Congress leader A Charles won the seat thrice in a row in 1984, 1989 and 1991 when it was known as the Trivandrum constituency.

Thiruvananthapuram Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 13,71,427 voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 6,64,663 voters were male and 7,06,730 were female voters. 34 voters belonged to the third gender. So, female voters were more than male voters in the constituency. 6,445 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thiruvananthapuram in 2019 was 3,904 (3,731 were men and 173 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency was 12,72,748. Out of this, 6,14,438 voters were male and 6,58,310 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 2,815 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thiruvananthapuram in 2014 was 5,292 (3,722 were men and 1,570 were women).

Thiruvananthapuram 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate Dr Shashi Tharoor won the seat for the third consecutive time with a margin of 99,989 votes. He was polled 4,16,131 votes with a vote share of 41.15%. He defeated BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan who got 3,16,142 votes (31.26%). CPI candidate C Divakaran stood third with 2,58,556 (25.57%) votes in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 10,10,180.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate Dr Shashi Tharoor won the seat for the second consecutive time. He was polled 2,97,806 votes with a vote share of 34.09%. BJP candidate O Rajagopal got 2,82,336 votes (32.32%) and was the runner-up. Tharoor defeated Rajagopal by a margin of 15,470 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 8,73,441. CPI candidate Dr Bennet Abraham came third with 2,48,941 votes (28.50%).

Thiruvananthapuram Past Winners

Dr Shashi Tharoor (Congress): 2014

Dr Shashi Tharoor (Congress): 2009

In 2008, the Trivandrum constituency was renamed Thiruvananthapuram.

PK Vasudevan Nair (CPI): 2004

Advocate VS Sivakumar (Congress): 1999

K Karunakaran (Congress): 1998

KV Surendranath (CPI): 1996

A Charles (Congress): 1991

A Charles (Congress): 1989

A Charles (Congress): 1984

A Neelalohithadasan Nadar (Congress): 1980

MN Govindan Nair (CPI): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 4,580 voters (0.45%) opted for NOTA in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. In 2014, 3,346 voters (0.38%) opted for NOTA in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Thiruvananthapuram Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,10,180 or 73.66%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 8,73,441 or 68.63%.

Thiruvananthapuram Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,305 polling stations in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,060 polling stations in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.