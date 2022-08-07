Telangana official waves CM KCR's photo when boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold in CWG 2022, triggers row

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The officer's gesture stood out in the stadium where the tricolour flourished, celebrating the win of 21-year-old Zareen in the women's 50kg

Telangana: A major controversy was triggered on Sunday when Telangana Sports Authority Chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy was seen waving a picture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the Indian flag at the historic moment of Nikhat Zareen winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth games 2022.

The officer's gesture stood out in the stadium where the tricolour flourished, celebrating the win of 21-year-old Zareen in the women's 50kg (light flyweight) category. Nikhat Zareen hails from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana.

The image of Reddy's flag with KCR's image soon went viral on social media. Netizens asked if the CM is greater than the athlete.

BJP leader Amit Malviya asked, "Does KCR approve of Telangana Sports Authority Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy waving his photo instead of gold medallist Nikhat Zareen to celebrate India’s win?"

Nikhat won the gold medal at the 2022 World Championships in Istanbul and the bronze medal at the Asian Championships in 2019.

She defeated England's Carly McNaul by a unanimous verdict win of 5:0 in the women’s 50kg category. She bagged the third medal in boxing at this year's edition of the multi-nation event.

