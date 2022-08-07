Commonwealth Games: Nikhat Zareen clinches gold, bags 3rd medal in boxing for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nikhat Zareen in action

India's Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.

She defeated England's Carly McNaul by a unanimous verdict win of 5:0 in the women’s 50kg category. She bagged the third medal in boxing at this year's edition of the multi-nation event.

Nikhat won the gold medal at the 2022 World Championships in Istanbul and the bronze medal at the Asian Championships in 2019.

Earlier, Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal won gold medals in boxing.

Nitu won the first medal in boxing in this year's CWG by thrashing the 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict in the women's 48kg category.

On the other hand, Panghal out-punched European Championship silver medallist England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's 51 kg category.

With Nikhat's addition of the medal, India's gold medal tally has reached 17.

Gold Medal Winners for India so far:

Mirabai Chanu in Weightlifting (Women's 46 kg category)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga in Weightlifting (Men's 67 kg category)

Achinta Sheuli in Weightlifting (Men's 73 kg category)

Bajrang Punia in Wrestling (Men's 65 kg category)

Deepak Punia in Wrestling (Men's 86 kg category)

Sakshi Malik in Wrestling (Women's 63 kg category)

Lawn Bowl women's team

Men's Table Tennis team

Sudhir in para Powerlifting

Ravi Dahiya in Wrestling (Men's 57 kg category)

Vinesh Phogat in Wrestling (Women's 53 kg category)

Naveen Malik in Wrestling (Men's 74 kg category)

Bhavina Patel in Para Table Tennis Women's singles

Nitu Ghanghas in Boxing (Women's 48 kg category)

Amit Panghal in Boxing (Men's 51 kg category)

Eldhose Paul in Men's Triple Jump

Nikhat Zareen in Boxing (Women's 50kg category)

