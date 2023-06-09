‘Lalu stopped Advani's rath, Nitish will do same…’: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Patna: Ahead of the Opposition meeting in Patna, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the state's ruling grand alliance would stop “Narendra Modi's chariot” in 2024 like his father Lalu Prasad had halted “Advani's yatra.” The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the lead to forge united opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It is pertinent to mention, in 1990 the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad had stopped Advani’s nationwide ‘rath yatra’ in Sitamarhi, citing a threat to communal harmony, and ordered his arrest.

‘BJP failed to fulfil promises’

He said opposition parties were coming together to defeat the ruling BJP at the Centre. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of “failing to fulfil promises” made in the past and “raising the “Hindu versus Muslim” binary whenever its shortcomings were pointed out.

Yadav made the remarks in a hard-hitting speech delivered at a function organised by the state's handloom weavers' cooperative union.

"Be it Hindus, Muslims or any other religious community, all had fought for the country's Independence," said Yadav, adding that “we hear outrageous remarks from some quarters, suggesting that Muslims be deprived of their voting rights,” said Yadav. "But rest assured, as long as leaders like Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar are around, nobody can dare do anything of the sort….. The country is not the property of anybody's father," said Yadav, evoking wild applause.

‘Mahagathbandhan will stop Narendra Modi rath’

"Lalu had stopped the rath (chariot) of L K Advani. Now, the 'Mahagathbandhan', led by Nitish Kumar, will stop the rath of (Narendra Modi)," said the Bihar deputy CM.

Referring to Kumar's opposition unity drive, Yadav said they were trying to ensure that Congress and regional parties come together. "If these people (BJP) return to power, this country will be ruined," he said.

Yadav alleged that attempts were being made to rewrite the country's history. "It seems as if a dictator is in the seat of power and we are compelled to obey his commands. The Constitution is being tinkered with. Nothing worthwhile has been achieved," he claimed.

‘BJP try to divert attention by talking about Hindus versus Muslims’

“Promises had been made (by those in power) like two crore jobs, Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, doubling of farmers' incomes by the year 2022…..none of these was fulfilled. When we raise questions on these failed promises, they try to divert public attention by talking about Hindus versus Muslims, temples versus mosques," the RJD leader said.

A meeting of opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23 and will be attained by top leaders of anti-BJP parties including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Latest India News