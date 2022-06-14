Tamil Nadu: Newly-wed couple hacked to death by relatives, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two persons were arrested for the murder of a newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu newly-wed murder: In a tragic incident, a newlywed couple was allegedly murdered by the bride's relatives near Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam. Sources said the couple had allegedly married out of their caste. Cops, however, arrested the two men, who were involved in the killing. The entire incident took place on Tuesday.

The cops later said that a thorough and impartial investigation in the case is on. According to Thanjavur Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya, a dispute in the family led to the double murder. “There have been witnesses and we will record their statements. The investigation will be done properly,” she said.

Sources said the bride’s mother who heard her daughter’s horrifying shrieks rushed out of the house only to see the 24-year-old S Saranya die in a pool of blood. Her husband too was found dead in a similar circumstance.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Saranya, employed as a nurse in a private hospital in Chennai, fell in love with V Mohan (31) of Ponnur near Tiruvannamalai, said to belong to another caste, and entered into a wedlock with him a few days ago.

She was invited by her brother S Sakthivel, 31, of Thulukkaveli village near Kumbakonam for a family reception on Monday.

Saranya belonged to the SC community, while Mohan hailed from the Most Backward Class community, said police. Sakthivel wanted Saranya to marry his brother-in-law Ranjith of Devananchery in Thanjavur district. Saranya chose to marry Mohan with whom she was in love and accordingly married him a few days ago.

She conveyed news about her marriage to her family over the phone, said sources. Thereafter, Sakthivel invited her for a reception at his house. After lunch, as Saranya got ready to leave for Chennai along with Mohan, Sakthivel and Ranjith allegedly hacked the couple to death. The couple died instantly.

The Chozhapuram police who arrived at the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. They later secured Sakthivel and Ranjith at the Kumbakonam bus stand.

