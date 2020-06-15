Tamil Nadu announces lockdown from June 19-30 in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram

Image Source : PTI ​Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced a 'maximum restricted lockdown' from June 19-June 30 in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. These fall under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits. Kirana and vegetable stores in the four areas will be allowed to open from 8 am till 2 pm.

During the 12 day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions, Palaniswami said.

The proposed lockdown, sans present relaxations, will be implemented from June 19 to 30 and on two Sundays (June 21 and 28) there shall be a full scale shutdown without any relaxations, he said.

The Tamil Nadu government was advised on scaling down lockdown relaxations and preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

"We have given advice (to the government) on cutting down relaxations and (further) prevent the spread of virus and the government will take a decision," Dr. P Kuganantham, a senior epidemiologist and member of the 19-member expert committee on COVID-19 set up by the government, had said earlier today.

The panel had about an hour and a half discussion with Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and other top state officials.

