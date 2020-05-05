Image Source : AP Tamil Nadu: Koyambedu market emerges as new hotspot | Full list of red orange, green zones

Koyambedu market for vegetables, fruits and flowers, one of the largest in the country that used to teem with thousands of people every day in Chennai, has emerged as the latest COVID-10 hotspot for the spread of deadly coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu. The Health Ministry had identified 12 Red Zone districts, 24 Orange Zone districts and one Green Zone district in Tamil Nadu.

The development has prompted authorities to shift the market -spread over 295 acres with over 3,000 outlets of which only about 200 of them are presently functional- to suburban Tirumazhisai from Thursday.

Of the 527 positive cases on Monday, a "large number are linked to the Koyambedu market," a bulletin said while rough estimates provided by officials here and in districts pegged at least 450 cases to have a link to the market place.

In Chennai alone, at least 215 of the 266 new cases were linked to the Koyambedu market. Districts, including Cuddalore, which witnessed return of workers to their native villages from the market place, have seen a similar surge.

Cuddalore reported as many as 122 new cases today from a cumulative figure of just 39 (till May 3 from March 8 when Tamil Nadu reported its first coronavirus case) and at least 124 of them are related to Koyambedu, officials said. Previously, returnees from a religious congregation in Delhi had led to a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state.

On why the market has emerged as a hotspot, a public health expert told PTI that the spread happened among traders/ shopkeepers and it was not strange as they were in direct contact with a host of others like vendors and truck drivers with a history of continuous travel to several regions with high COVID-19 cases like Maharashtra.

Closing down the market or scaling down operations at the initial stage of lockdown as in the case of other segments was not possible as vegetable was a food staple and such a measure may have scared people, he said.

Hence, the available option of imposing regulations, stipulating social distancing, personal hygiene and protection measures like wearing masks were relentlessly enforced by the authorities, he pointed out.

Ever since a vegetable vendor tested positive from the market last week, Greater Chennai Corporation authorities stepped up surveillance and deployed a team of health personnel and a mobile van for testing purposes.

Besides the vendor, another flower dealer and a hairdresser in the market's vicinity had tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period and following such cases, a new high in the number of infections among those linked to the market is now being witnessed. Also, effective last Thursday, retail trade was disallowed and flower and fruit vendors too scaled down their operations. Following the restrictions, there has been a drastic drop in footfalls in the market.

Officials said that approximately 4,900 people from the market place, including owners of outlets and workers, have so far been tested and complete results were yet to be out.

Considering today's trend of a big chunk of them testing positive, there was a chance that several others might also turn positive, they indicated.

Tamil Nadu Red Zone Districts

Sr No District State/UT Zone 1 Chennai Tamil Nadu RedZone 2 Madurai Tamil Nadu RedZone 3 Namakkal Tamil Nadu RedZone 4 Thanjavur Tamil Nadu RedZone 5 Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu RedZone 6 Thiruvallur Tamil Nadu RedZone 7 Tiruppur Tamil Nadu RedZone 8 Ranipet Tamil Nadu RedZone 9 Virudhunagar Tamil Nadu RedZone 10 Thiruvarur Tamil Nadu RedZone 11 VeIIore Tamil Nadu RedZone 12 Kanchipuram Tamil Nadu RedZone Tamil Nadu Orange Zone Districts Sr No District State/UT Zone 1 Theni Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 2 Tenkasi Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 3 Nagapattinam Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 4 Dindigul Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 5 Villupuram Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 6 Coimbatore Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 7 Cuddalore Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 8 Salem Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 9 Karur Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 10 Tuticorin Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 11 Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 12 Tirupathur Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 13 Kanniyakumari Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 14 Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 15 Ramanathapuram Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 16 Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 17 TheNilgiris Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 18 Sivaganga Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 19 Perambalur Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 20 Kallakurichi Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 21 Ariyalur Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 22 Erode Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 23 Pudukkottai Tamil Nadu OrangeZone 24 Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu OrangeZone Green Zone District in Tamil Nadu Sr No District State/UT Zone 1 Krishnagiri Tamil Nadu GreenZone Since the market has become a concern for authorities, State Disaster Response Force and Armed Reserve personnel were deployed as part of efforts to regulate movement of traders and help prevent the further spread of the contagion. After inspecting the market, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and special nodal officer here for COVID-19 initiatives here, J Radhakrishnan told reporters that focused testing was on at the market place under which all the employees were being tested. In view of targeted testing, the number of positive cases was likely to go up, he said, adding that however the rise in numbers was not a cause for concern as all anti-COVID-19 efforts were being taken by the government. Pointing out that several people who tested positive were asymptomatic, he said arrangements were on to house such patients in facilities like colleges and the Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, which are designated as Covid Care Centres, rather than in hospitals. (With PTI inputs)

