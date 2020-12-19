Suvendu Adhikari taunts Mamata in open letter, asks TMC workers to join hands, start new beginning

Image Source : PTI Join hands and start a new beginning, Suvendu Adhikari appeals to TMC workers as he begins new inning with BJP.

Taunting West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, who recently resigned from the party and joined BJP in presence of Amit Shah in Bengal on Saturday, wrote an open letter to Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers asking them to join hands and start a new beginning.

Adhikari in his open letter stated, "Our fight is to restore West Bengal to its glory." Lashing out at his former party, Adhikari said an extremely deep rot and malaise has taken root in the party. The individuals currently in charge of the TMC are treating it as their personal fiefdom.

"The economic condition of West Bengal is in a very bad state. If the state has to be salvaged, its reins need to be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Suvendu Adhikari said in a statement after joining BJP.

However, hitting back at Adhikari, former Bengal minister Madan Mitra said, "I'm told that Suvendu said Trinamool Congress (TMC) did nothing for the last 10 years. If TMC had done nothing in last 10 years why were you silent? It's unfortunate. Today there will be a gala evening for TMC workers as we're free from virus now."

ALSO READ | BJP will win Bengal, TMC will be defeated: Suvendu Adhikari as he joins saffron party in presence of Amit Shah

On the other side, going ahead with Mission Bengal, Union Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 2-day visit to the state, slammed Mamata Banerjee, saying, "Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election."

ALSO READ | Ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, 9 MLAs, 1 MP join BJP during Amit Shah's Bengal visit

Latest India News