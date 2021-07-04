Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Give me TV in jail for updates on wrestling': Sushil Kumar in letter to Tihar

Lodged in Tihar jail, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has asked prison authorities to provide him a television as he expressed his wish to remain updated about wrestling matches.

Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at Chhatrasal Stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

According to officials, Sushil Kumar wrote a letter to the Tihar jail authorities and said that he was finding it difficult to pass time and therefore wanted a television set to get updates related to wrestling matches.

Kumar will remain in judicial custody till July 9. He was shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was earlier lodged.

So far, 12 accused, including Kumar, have been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case.

According to the police, Kumar is the "main culprit and mastermind" of Dhankar's murder and there was electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

