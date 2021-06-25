Murder accused Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, cops seen clicking photos outside Delhi jail

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Murder accused Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and Delhi Police personnel were seen during a photo session.

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is under judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, was seen conducting a photo session with Delhi Police personnel while he was being shifted from Delhi's Mandoli jail to Tihar jail.

In a video that has surfaced, Delhi police personnel and murder accused Sushil Kumar were seen clicking photos, selfies outside Tihar jail on Friday.

Speaking over such irresponsible conduct by the cops, senior Delhi police officials condemned the act and also mentioned about an inquiry in the matter.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Sushil Kumar till July 9 in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

According to the counsel of the accused, he has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged.

Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police have claimed that Sushil Kumar is the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Latest India News