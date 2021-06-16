Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Sushil Kumar's judo coach Subhash arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sushil Kumar's judo coach Subhash arrested

The crime branch of Delhi Police has arrested another accused in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion at Chhatrasal Stadium. According to the details, the accused has been identified as Subhash, who is also the judo coach of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar. Earlier on Friday, a Delhi court had remanded an alleged close-aide of Sushil Kumar to 4-day police custody.

Anirudh was arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch from the national capital on Thursday. In all, 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

The police produced Anirudh before Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra and sought his custody for seven days. The court, however, allowed his police interrogation for only four days.

Sushil Kumar case background

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The two-time Olympic medallist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

Police have called him the "main culprit and mastermind" behind the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

