Sushil Kumar's judicial custody extended till June 25 in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

Image Source : PTI Olympics medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar on his way for his appearance in a court.

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused in case of alleged murder of another wrestler, judicial custody has been extended till June 25.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested another wrestler in connection with the May 4 Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of Sagar Dhankar, an official said.

The Delhi Police official said the arrested wrestler has been identified as Anirudh.

This is the 10th arrest in connection with the case, including that of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who was arrested on May 24 by the Special Cell sleuths after being on the run for over 18 days.

The police have also arrested several members of the Neeraj Bawana and Kala Asauda gang.

Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

