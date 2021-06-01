Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar's Arms Licence suspended

Image Source : PTI Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Sushil Kumar's Arms License suspended, say Delhi Police

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar's Arms Licence has been suspended, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Kumar was arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old grappler, identified as Sagar Rana, at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Police said the cancellation process of Kumar's licence has started by the License Department.

On Saturday, a Delhi court had extended by four days, the police custody of Sushil Kumar and Ajay Kumar Sehrawat, saying that no one is above the law.

Sushil Kumar and his associates had allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. Sagar succumbed to injuries later.

Following Sushil and Ajay Kumar's arrest, the court had remanded them in six days of police custody on May 23.



On being produced before the court at the end of the remand period Saturday, the Delhi Police moved an application seeking extension of custody by seven more days, stating that Sushil Kumar was the mastermind and several recoveries are yet to be made for which his interrogation is required.



Allowing their interrogation for only four days, Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said, "No one is above law and law treats everyone equally.

Though the Constitution guarantees the right to life and liberty to all persons whether they are accused or not, that right is also subject to certain exceptions."

Later on Monday, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch took Kumar to Haridwar where he allegedly fled following the incident, officials said.

Kumar was taken to Haridwar to ascertain the sequence of events following the incident, they said.

