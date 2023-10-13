Plea challenging theories of Darwin and Einstein dismissed by Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court

In an interesting development, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging Darwin's theory of evolution and Einstein's theory of special relativity that expresses the equivalence of mass and energy, which was dismissed by the court.

As the PIL came up for hearing in the top court, Raj Kumar, who entered the courtroom clad in saffron clothes, said that he had studied about Darwin's theory and Einstein in his school and college but he later founder whatever he studied was wrong.

The Theory of Evolution, proposed by the English naturalist Darwin, explains that all living beings evolved through natural selection. Einstein's famous equation E = mc2 says that energy and mass (matter) are interchangeable.

Supreme Court reacts

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, which was hearing the matter, said that a writ petition cannot be filed under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution to challenge scientific beliefs.

"The petitioner wants to prove that Darwinian theory of evolution and Einstein's equation are wrong and he wants a platform for the said purpose. If that is his belief, then he can propagate his own belief. This cannot be a writ petition under article 32 of the Indian Constitution, which has to deal with the issues of fundamental rights," the bench said.

Kumar argued that he has found that both scientists were wrong in their respective theories.

To this, the bench asked what is the Supreme Court supposed to do in such a matter.

“Then you improve your theory. What is the Supreme Court supposed to do? You say you studied something in school, you were a science student. Now you say that those theories are wrong. If you believe that those theories were wrong, then the Supreme Court has nothing to do. What is the violation of your fundamental right under Article 32?" the top court said.

The petition was then dismissed.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News