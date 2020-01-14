Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of two convicts in Nirbhaya rape case

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected curative petitions filed by two Delhi 2012 gangrape and murder case convicts — Vinay & Mukesh — in a chamber hearing. The 5-member SC bench was headed by Justice NV Ramana.

Curative petitions are decided in-chambers by judges. It' the last and final legal remedy available to convicts.

A five-judge bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, Rohinton Fali Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan heared the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh, who moved the apex court on Thursday. Mukesh had filed the plea, after fellow convict Vinay Sharma moved the court.

A trial court, while issuing death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on Tuesday observed that "despite being afforded sufficient time and opportunity", the convicts didn't exercise their legal remedies.

Mercy petition last resort

The convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case are now left with their last resort which is a mercy plea to the President as they have exhausted all the legal options.

Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convicts hanging on January 22

The court fixed January 22 and 7 am as the date and time for execution of the four convicted persons in the case. After a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, leading to her death, all six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya Case: All four convicts to be hanged on 22 January

ALSO READ: Dummy execution of Nirbhaya case convicts performed at Tihar Jail in Delhi