Supreme Court allows Abbas Ansari to attend 'Fatiha' ceremony of father Mukhtar Ansari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Abbas Ansari to participate in the 'Fatiha' ceremony, scheduled for April 10 in memory of his father Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail recently. Abbas Ansari is presently incarcerated in Kasganj district jail in Uttar Pradesh, where he is under judicial custody due to his involvement in various criminal cases.

His plea to attend his father's 'Fatiha' ritual was presented for consideration before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan. Upon review, the bench it saw no reason to deny him permission to attend the event.

Responding to concerns raised by the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the maintenance of law and order, the apex court directed that Abbas Ansari be taken from Kasganj jail to his hometown Ghazipur in police custody with adequate security. The court instructed the state police chief to ensure a peaceful and orderly process during this movement.

The top court directed the jail authorities to ensure Abbas Ansari starts his journey today, not later than 5 pm.

The bench also allowed Abbas to meet his family members on April 11 and 12 and directed police authorities to frisk visitors, ensuring no weapons were carried and directed Abbas that he will not address any media. It said he shall be brought back to Kasganj jail by April 13.

On April 5, the Supreme Court had sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding Abbas Ansari's request to attend the 'Fatiha'. Initially, he had approached the highest court seeking permission to participate in his father's last rites. However, his plea was not listed in time, and the funeral had already taken place.

Mukhtar Ansari, who had dozens of cases against him and was convicted in some, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28 while in judicial custody. He died at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his condition deteriorated. The jailed gangster was serving life imprisonment in various cases in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur on March 30 amid a security blanket. The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

