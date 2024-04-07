SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav meets with family members of Mukhtar Ansari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived at the residence of late gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari on Sunday.

The SP Chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav arrived at the ancestral house of the former MLA in Mohammadabad town of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. There he met with the family members of the late Mukhtar Ansari and offered his condolences. Ansari died following a cardiac arrest earlier on March 28 in Banda.

It is pertinent to note that Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Ansari's home comes mere days after he demanded SC-monitored probe over the latter's death circumstances. Questions have been raised by Ansari's family, claiming that he had been administered with what they called 'slow poison'.

Speaking to media in Banda earlier, Umar Ansari (son of Mukhtar Ansari) said, "He was given poison with his dinner on March 19 and had apprised the court of the same."

Moreover, in a separate statement on Ansari's death, Akhilesh said, “It is the foremost responsibility and duty of the government to protect someone's life in every situation and at every place."

"The death of a hostage or prisoner in any of the following circumstances will erode public confidence in the judicial process - while confined in a police station, in a fight inside the jail, on falling ill inside the prison, while being taken to hospital, during treatment in hospital, by showing a false encounter, by showing a false suicide, by showing casualties in an accident - all such doubtful cases should be probed under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav boosted our confidence: Umar Ansari

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari in a statement to media spoke in legth about Yadav's visit.



He said, "Akhilesh Yadav came and met us, he boosted our confidence. My mother and brother were not there... My relationship with my father is different, but millions of others considered my father as their messiah. He gave courage to not just the family, but to all the followers of my father... We will fight a legal battle and have faith in our judiciary... Not just Muslims, but people of all castes and faiths still come and pay their respects at his grave."

