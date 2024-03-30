Mukhtar Ansari, gangster-turned-politician, died due heart attack, postmortem report confirms

Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles along the 400-kilometre route via several Uttar Pradesh districts.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Lucknow Updated on: March 30, 2024 14:46 IST
An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the jailed
Image Source : PTI An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari leaves for his native place in Ghazipur

Refuting the family's allegations, the post-mortem on gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. Ansari, a former MLA who had been booked in more than 60 cases, died Thursday night after he was rushed to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail, where he was lodged. The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors.

Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in the jail.

"The cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction)," report said. Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.

After the post-mortem, a long convoy of vehicles left Banda in the evening with Mukhtar Ansari's body for his home district Ghazipur, where the burial took place Saturday morning. The local administration made elaborate security arrangements outside Ansari's residence and the burial ground.India Tv - Mukhtar Ansari's postmortem report

Image Source : INDIA TVMukhtar Ansari's postmortem report

