Mukhtar Ansari, gangster-turned-politician, died due heart attack, postmortem report confirms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari leaves for his native place in Ghazipur

Refuting the family's allegations, the post-mortem on gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. Ansari, a former MLA who had been booked in more than 60 cases, died Thursday night after he was rushed to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail, where he was lodged. The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors.

Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in the jail.

"The cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction)," report said. Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.