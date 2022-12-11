Himachal CM swearing-in: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath; Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy

Sunday, December 11, 2022
     
Himachal CM swearing-in: Leader of Congress Legislature Party Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at the historic Ridge in Shimla today.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan Shimla Updated on: December 11, 2022 14:19 IST
Himachal CM swearing-in: Leader of Congress Legislature Party Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken oath as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at the historic Ridge in Shimla today. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri also took oath as the deputy chief minister. Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present at the oath-taking ceremony. The maximum number of cabinet ministers in the state could be 12, including the chief minister. The cabinet would be expanded later. Sukhu is be the first Congress leader from Lower Himachal -- comprising areas merged in Himachal in 1966 such as Nalagarh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and lower hills of Kullu -- to occupy the top post. He is the second chief minister from Hamirpur district, after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal. The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats.

  • Dec 11, 2022 2:02 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Haroli MLA Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath as deputy CM

    Congress leader and Haroli MLA Mukesh Agnihotri also took oath as the deputy chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. He was the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing state assembly.

  • Dec 11, 2022 1:54 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as new CM

    Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken oath as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. 

  • Dec 11, 2022 1:45 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress top leaders in attendance at Sukhu's oath taking ceremony

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party's state unit chief Pratibha Singh are in attendance at CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's oath ceremony.

     

  • Dec 11, 2022 1:34 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sachin Pilot backs Sukhu to deliver all promises given by Congress

    Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he believes that Sukhu will be able to deliver all the promises given by Congress. He said the people of Himachal Pradesh always supported Congress. "We all will work together for the development of the state," Pilot added. 

  • Dec 11, 2022 1:28 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's mother to attend swearing-in ceremony

    Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu received his mother Sansar Devi at Sanjauli helipad, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in Shimla. "He has been a 'Sewadar', he should serve the people of the state," she said. Meanwhile, Sukhu also received Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and  Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot at Sanjauli helipad.

     

     

  • Dec 11, 2022 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Stage set for Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as CM

    The stage is set for Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu who will take oath as new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive d at Sanjauli helipad to attend the oath-taking ceremony. 

