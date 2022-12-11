Himachal CM swearing-in: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath; Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal's new CM; Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy

Himachal CM swearing-in: Leader of Congress Legislature Party Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken oath as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at the historic Ridge in Shimla today. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri also took oath as the deputy chief minister. Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present at the oath-taking ceremony. The maximum number of cabinet ministers in the state could be 12, including the chief minister. The cabinet would be expanded later. Sukhu is be the first Congress leader from Lower Himachal -- comprising areas merged in Himachal in 1966 such as Nalagarh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and lower hills of Kullu -- to occupy the top post. He is the second chief minister from Hamirpur district, after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal. The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Latest India News