Hizbul Mujahideen commander, who was behind killing of 3 BJP workers, killed in Srinagar encounter

Image Source : INDIA TV Hizbul Mujahideen's chief commander killed in Srinagar encounter

A Hizbul Mujahideen commander, who took over after Riyaz Naikoo's killing, died on Sunday in an encounter with security forces at Rangreth area of Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir police DG Dilbag Singh said that the slain commander was responsible for the killing of three BJP leaders, who were shot two days back in Srinagar.

Apart from commander Dr. Saifullah, the security forces arrested one suspected terrorist in the Rawalpora encounter. An AK rifle and one pistol have been recover from the spot.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Rangreth near the old airfield in Srinagar, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants opened fire at them. The forces retaliated, and an encounter ensued, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the encounter site, he said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage