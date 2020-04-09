Spice Jet to operate two special flights from Singapore, to bring critical medical supplies

Domestic carrier Spice Jet will operate two cargo freighters from Singapore, with crucial medical supplies on board, on Thursday and Friday, news agency ANI is reporting. The first cargo freighter, set to arrive in Chennai at 5:30 PM on Thursday, on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route, will be carrying coronavirus-related supplies.
SpiceJet will operate a second freighter flight tomorrow (April 10) carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru. #COVID19 https://t.co/Yy9JPgkE9m— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
Fight Against Coronavirus
The second flight, set for operation on Friday, will be bringing medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru.
India has so far recorded 5,865 cases of coronavirus, resulting in 169 deaths.
