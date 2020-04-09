Spice Jet to operate two special flights from Singapore, to bring critical medical supplies

Image Source : PTI A representational image of a Spice Jet aircraft

Domestic carrier Spice Jet will operate two cargo freighters from Singapore, with crucial medical supplies on board, on Thursday and Friday, news agency ANI is reporting. The first cargo freighter, set to arrive in Chennai at 5:30 PM on Thursday, on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route, will be carrying coronavirus-related supplies.

The second flight, set for operation on Friday, will be bringing medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru.

India has so far recorded 5,865 cases of coronavirus, resulting in 169 deaths.

