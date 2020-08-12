Wednesday, August 12, 2020
     
Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2020 8:39 IST
Image Source : PTI

FILE

A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. After receiving information about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama in the early hours of the day. 

Later, the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, injuring two soldiers.

The injured were rushed to an Army hospital, where one of them succumbed, they said.

The operation was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.

 

