Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Image Source : PTI FILE

A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. After receiving information about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama in the early hours of the day.

Later, the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, injuring two soldiers.

The injured were rushed to an Army hospital, where one of them succumbed, they said.

The operation was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage