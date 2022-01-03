Six visitors at Nitish Kumar's Janata Darbar in Patna test Covid positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Covid Latest News: At least six people who arrived in Patna to attend the Janata Darbar of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have tested positive for Covid-19, an official told news agency ANI.

All of them have been admitted to a hospital in the city where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Nitish Kumar started holding Janata Darbar in 2006 after becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar. He discontinued Janata Darbar at the CM's official residence 1, Anne Marg in Patna in 2016. Kumar resumed Janata Darbar last year where he interacts and listens to the grievances of the public. The CM holds Janata Darbar on three Mondays every month.

In July last year, a man attending the Janata Darbar claimed that he has symptoms of black fungus -- a fungal infection leading to prolonged morbidity.

Last week, Nitish Kumar attended an Indian Medical Association (IMA) function in Patna. The event emerged as a Covid hotspot after several doctors tested positive for the disease.

Vinod Kumar Singh, superintendent, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) said that samples of doctors, who had attended an IMA event, were sent for testing after they complained of symptoms. All the doctors have been vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms.

